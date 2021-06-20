26,805 Shares in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Purchased by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,668,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,982 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,178 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,204,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,757.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNVR traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. 2,092,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

