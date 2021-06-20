27,187 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after acquiring an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.23. 22,521,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,632,913. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.78. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $52.98 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company has a market cap of $219.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock worth $552,501,100. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.