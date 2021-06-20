$272.15 Million in Sales Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will post $272.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $282.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $123.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE HGV traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $42.56. 945,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,676. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

