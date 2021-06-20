$294.34 Million in Sales Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to report sales of $294.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.30 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $196.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NEX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,298,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

