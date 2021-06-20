$333.60 Million in Sales Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report $333.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $324.20 million to $350.60 million. Welbilt reported sales of $206.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

WBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,001,000 after buying an additional 5,266,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,848,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,927,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Welbilt by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,589,000 after purchasing an additional 972,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBT traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. 2,531,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,574. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 217.45 and a beta of 2.46. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.