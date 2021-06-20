33,668 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 91,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6,546.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,336,000 after buying an additional 494,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,859,000 after buying an additional 2,570,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,532,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,427,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $600.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.46. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.