36,025 Shares in Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Separately, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs during the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,000. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBLI opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

