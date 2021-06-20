367,532 Shares in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGNYU) Purchased by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGNYU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 367,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000.

Ignyte Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.06. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

