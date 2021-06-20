$388.95 Million in Sales Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce $388.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $388.90 million to $389.00 million. Stride posted sales of $268.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRN. TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.17. 552,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,397. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,286 shares of company stock worth $6,432,062. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

