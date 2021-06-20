$4.53 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.40 billion and the highest is $4.67 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $14.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $14.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $1,386.28 on Thursday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,081.54 and a twelve month high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,449.55.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

