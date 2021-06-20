48,170 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Acquired by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 186,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,200,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after purchasing an additional 639,593 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4,818.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

ORI traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. 4,464,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

