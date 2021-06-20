$5.18 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report sales of $5.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $25.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $22.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.04 million to $25.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $43.85 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $63.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $358.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,595,000 after buying an additional 474,569 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,637 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,660 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $6,729,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 193,698 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

