$5.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.60 and the highest is $6.32. Whirlpool posted earnings of $2.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 177.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $24.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.20 to $24.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $22.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.20 to $26.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $210.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $257.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

