51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,549 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 6.36% of 51job worth $268,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in 51job during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in 51job by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in 51job by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in 51job by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in 51job by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

JOBS opened at $74.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.20. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.