55,962 Shares in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.17% of Höegh LNG Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HMLP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Danske upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Höegh LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $573.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.83. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.