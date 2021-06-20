6,986 Shares in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR) Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $26.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.11.

