7,085 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $56.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $42.88 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51.

