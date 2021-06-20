7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) Shares Sold by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP decreased its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,613 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIIAU. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $10,550,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $9,495,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $6,817,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $4,220,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $4,220,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIIAU opened at $10.14 on Friday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.15.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

