$82.45 Million in Sales Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will post $82.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.60 million and the highest is $83.30 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $76.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $328.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.40 million to $331.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $334.80 million, with estimates ranging from $332.90 million to $336.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.10 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 362,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

