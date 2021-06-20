844 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 844 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $818,544,000 after buying an additional 39,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,980. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $166.00 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

