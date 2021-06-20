88mph Hits Market Capitalization of $12.57 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. 88mph has a market cap of $12.57 million and $169,564.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for $34.46 or 0.00097336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00060600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00024065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.01 or 0.00762721 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00044679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00083698 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 390,995 coins and its circulating supply is 364,882 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

