Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

AEF opened at $8.98 on Friday. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.78.

In other Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund news, Director Bill Maher bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $60,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,112.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rahn K. Porter bought 5,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,051.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,608 shares in the company, valued at $91,653.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 19,793 shares of company stock valued at $170,942. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

