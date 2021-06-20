Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $318.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $234.39 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.73.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 0.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

