Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 67,619 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,619 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 61.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LINC shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Educational Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

