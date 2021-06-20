Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,343 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,887,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,521,000 after buying an additional 220,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $30,038.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,545,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,451 shares of company stock valued at $627,999. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.79 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.61. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.92%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.