Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 230.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VST stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 244,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

