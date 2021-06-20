Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,819 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCBK. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.71. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.67.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

