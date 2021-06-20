Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 191.1% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.71.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.