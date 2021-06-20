Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,558 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,035,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,315,000 after buying an additional 27,844 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $62.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.72.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.