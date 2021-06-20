Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Boosted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 143.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 64.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,328,000 after acquiring an additional 580,529 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 40.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,565,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,548,000 after acquiring an additional 453,988 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 119.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 337,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 183,224 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 261,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $371,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $91.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

