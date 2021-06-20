Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $1.93 on Friday. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.92.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
