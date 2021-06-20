Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $1.93 on Friday. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.92.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.