ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) PT Set at €13.60 by Kepler Capital Markets

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) has been given a €13.60 ($16.00) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ADVA Optical Networking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of ETR:ADV opened at €11.12 ($13.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52 week low of €5.41 ($6.36) and a 52 week high of €11.86 ($13.95). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.52. The stock has a market cap of $561.52 million and a PE ratio of 14.67.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

