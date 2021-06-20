Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$5.50

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.75.

AAV opened at C$4.25 on Thursday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of C$1.51 and a 12 month high of C$4.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. The stock has a market cap of C$799.48 million and a PE ratio of -44.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

