Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $172.45

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.45 and traded as low as $165.05. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $165.05, with a volume of 103 shares.

ANNSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

