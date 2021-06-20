AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.68. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.64, with a volume of 70,813 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$536.92 million and a PE ratio of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.59.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,864,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 798,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,951,006.65.

About AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

