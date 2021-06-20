Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 41.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter valued at about $235,000.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.23. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,815,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

