Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.43.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$14.48 and a 52 week high of C$31.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.11.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The business had revenue of C$729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

