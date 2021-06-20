Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Air Lease were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7,032.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,559,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,077,000 after purchasing an additional 637,520 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 469.1% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 548,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 452,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,930,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.60. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

