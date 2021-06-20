Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 27,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Akamai Technologies worth $302,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $114.63 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,364 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

