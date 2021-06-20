Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives C$13.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGI. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.75 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of AGI traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.71. 1,038,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,632. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.89 and a twelve month high of C$15.52. The stock has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.10.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$287.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.66%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

