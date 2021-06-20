Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.69. 3,910,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.27. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $183.05.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

