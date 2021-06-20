Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $212.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

