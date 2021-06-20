All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,920 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000. Kimberly-Clark comprises 1.4% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.69. 3,144,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.17. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

