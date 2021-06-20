All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Has $602,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,151. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.84. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

