All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Sells 74,373 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,373 shares during the quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.52. 36,755,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,886,531. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.30 and a 52-week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.