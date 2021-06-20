All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 352 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $77,084,826. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $6.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $623.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,560,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,617,967. The company has a fifty day moving average of $645.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $600.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

