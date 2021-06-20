Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) & Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Head-To-Head Review

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 55.7% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics N/A -78.71% -47.35% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -178.62% -105.06%

Risk and Volatility

Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rubius Therapeutics and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.43%. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 529.92%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$167.73 million ($2.08) -12.12 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.85 million ($1.01) -1.26

Rubius Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Rubius Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

