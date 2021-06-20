Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $371,000 Stock Position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Selecta Biosciences worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,063 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $4,957,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 9,916.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,319,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 816.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 885,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 971,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 474,873 shares in the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SELB. William Blair upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $4.70 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $532.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. Analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 10,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,013 shares in the company, valued at $742,153.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,300. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

