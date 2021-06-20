Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $379,000 Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97,787 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

AUY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.