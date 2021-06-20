Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KYMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $767,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,005,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,348 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KYMR opened at $47.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -15.03.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

